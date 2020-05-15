During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Controversial clashes - June 1

Who doesn’t love a dose of on-court drama? These matches had everything – tension, debate and outbursts.

They hit hundreds of headlines at the time and have gone on to be remembered as some of the most dramatic matches in history.

Which controversial classic would you want to relive?

Epic comebacks - June 2

Just when you think a match is about to be closed out, the unimaginable happens and a complete comeback is staged.

Even at break, set and match points down, Sampras, Federer, Schwartzman, Safina and Djokovic have, against all odds, dug deep to turn the tables and prevail.

Whose comeback would you want to re-watch?

Best men's semi-finals - June 3

There have been some unforgettable final-four clashes over the years, with players giving it their all to secure spots in the final.

Which men’s semi-final had you on the edge of your seat?

Vintage women's finals - June 4

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane as we recall classic finals between tennis’ most iconic names.

From Chris Evert winning a record-breaking seventh title in 1986, to Steffi Graf’s triumph in 1999 to lift her 22nd Grand Slam trophy – an unprecedented feat at the time - which vintage women’s final has your vote?

Best men's finals - June 5

Rafa has appeared in – and won – 12 Roland-Garros finals, but there has also been a handful of other champions in the mix.

We’ve dug out the most exciting non-Nadal finals from the 21st century – which one has been your favourite?

Best women's finals of the 21st century - June 6

Unlike the men's side which has seen one particular Spaniard dominate since the mid-noughties, the women's trophy has been lifted by a number of different champions.

Many of them have played in sensational finals, making their victories taste that little bit sweeter. Which final from the 21st century would you want to relive?

Nadal's greatest finals - June 7

He's the King of Clay because he has 12 Roland-Garros titles to his name - the most any player has ever won at any Grand Slam.

From his maiden victory in 2005, to his most recent win just over 12 months ago, which final would you like to see Rafa win all over again?

