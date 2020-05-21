Tennis
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Serena match at Roland-Garros

You Say We Play: Serena Williams

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

  • Enjoy classic matches and much more as Eurosport celebrates Roland-Garros

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the matches you'd like to see broadcast for the first week...

Play Icon
WATCH

#YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros

00:00:30

Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast

Best of Serena - May 28

Serena is no stranger to success at Roland-Garros, lifting three of her 23 Grand Slam trophies at the tournament (2002, 2013, 2015).

In true Serena-style, she gives it everything each time, whether she's winning or losing.

Who could forget her incredible clash with Eurosport expert Justine Henin back in 2003? Her match against Victoria Azarenka in 2015 was another genuine classic.

Our poll offers options right back to Serena's match up against Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1998, so there is plenty of choice...

Which Serena classic would you want to relive?

Tennis

'Devastated' - Top players react as Wimbledon suffers first peacetime cancellation

01/04/2020 AT 14:36
Wimbledon

Wimbledon off, French Open and Olympics postponed - what's left of the tennis season?

01/04/2020 AT 14:17
