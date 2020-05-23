YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage Roland-Garros men's final

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros YESTERDAY AT 06:57

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the matches you'd like to see broadcast for the first week...

Play Icon WATCH #YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros 00:00:30

Vintage men's finals - May 30

We've dug out our favourite vintage men's finals, all featuring some of tennis' ultimate greats.

We look back as far as 1981 to offer up the option of Ivan Lendl's classic match against Bjorn Borg. Or what about John McEnroe v Lendl in 1984?

There's a third Lendl option with his famous match against another Eurosport pundit, Mats Wilander, in 1985.

Moving into the '90s, there is the wonderful match between Americans Jim Courier and Andre Agassi in 1991 and Courier again taking on Sergi Bruguera two years later.

Which classic match do you most want to watch all over again?

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches 20/05/2020 AT 07:47