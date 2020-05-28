YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage women's final at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Vintage women's finals - June 4

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane as we recall classic finals between tennis’ most iconic names.

From Chris Evert winning a record-breaking seventh title in 1986, to Steffi Graf’s triumph in 1999 to lift her 22nd Grand Slam trophy – an unprecedented feat at the time - there have been some genuine classics.

In this '90s-dominated poll, there is the emotional Martina Hingis v Steffi Graf clash at the end of that decade, and two other finals featuring the legendary German: against Seles a year earlier and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in 1996.

Seles v Sanchez Vicario in 1998 is one that may not be as memorable to everyone as others, but it was a truly great match deserving of a re-watch.

Which vintage women’s final has your vote?

