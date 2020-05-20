Tennis
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite French player in action at Roland-Garros

You Say We Play: Mary Pierce

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's playing PlayStation all the time!' - Svitolina on lockdown with Monfils

29/04/2020 AT 09:41

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

  • Enjoy classic matches and much more as Eurosport celebrates Roland-Garros
  • #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the matches you'd like to see broadcast for the first week...

Play Icon
WATCH

#YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros

00:00:30

Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast

French favourites - May 27

French fans have had plenty to cheer for over the years. In 1983, Yannick Noah became France's first men's champion since 1946 and 17 years later, Mary Pierce was the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament after a 33-year hiatus.

More recently, the latest generation of French players have treated us to some sensational clay-court masterclasses with the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils chasing down balls and hitting ridiculous winners left, right and centre.

The below voting options span across four decades and offer some incredible footage: from Noah's classic match against Eurosport's Mats Wilander in 1983, to Pierce facing Conchita Martinez in 2000 and Henri Leconte - another Eurosport pundit - matching up against Nicklas Kulti in 1992.

More recently, fans could select Monfils or Tsonga taking on Swiss legend Roger Federer, in 2008 and 2013, respectively, with the Paris fans going wild in support of the home favourites.

Which French player would you like to replay in action?

Play Icon
Tennis

Josh Berry's Ace Impressions: What Wawrinka and Tsonga were really arguing about

24/04/2020 AT 06:23
ATP Rotterdam

Monfils downs Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam crown

16/02/2020 AT 17:26
