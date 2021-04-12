World number two Daniil Medvedev has admitted he doesn't like playing on clay as he prepares to attempt to break his French Open curse.

Medvedev has risen through the ranks over the past few years, reaching two Grand Slam finals, including at this year's Australian Open

But the Russian has failed to progress past the French Open first round in four attempts, and with the clay season approaching, he has admitted that he's not such a fan of playing on the surface.

"Honestly, there's nothing I like on clay," Medvedev told reporters with a smile.

There's always bad bounces, you're dirty after playing. I really don't enjoy playing on clay.

But while his form has been remarkable, he remains humbled by his performances on clay courts.

"Mentally for me the most important is to know that some shots that maybe would be winners or I would win the point on hard courts," he added.

"It's definitely not the case on clay courts. Working on putting some more spin, some more trajectory.

"All of this is tough because for nine-10 months, I'm playing like I'm used to, then I have to change it for two months, still keeping the things that I do well also."

