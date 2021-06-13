Tennis

French Open highlights: Novak Djokovic wins second Roland Garros title, 19th Slam against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas could not have done much more in his valiant bid to win his first Grand Slam title, but instead it was Novak Djokovic who staged a quite brilliant recovery from two sets down to claim his 19th. The world number one produced another comeback of the kind for which he has become famous to win, 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, and he is now just one Slam behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

00:05:16, an hour ago