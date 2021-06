Tennis

'Explain that!' Stefanos Tsitsipas drops his racket after serve in French Open 2021 match against Pedro Martinez

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was involved in an unusual moment when his racket slipped from his grasp against Pedro Martinez in their French Open second round match. The incident occured in the fifth game of the first set, however, the Greek was able to recover from the mishap to come through in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-3.

00:00:42, 2 hours ago