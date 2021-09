Tennis

French Open 2009 - 'Meant to be' - Watch the point Roger Federer says was most important in his career

'Meant to be' - Watch the point Roger Federer says was the most important in his career, against Tommy Haas at the French Open in 2009 en route to triumphing at Roland Garros. Federer says his blistering forehand winner was "super important" and highlighted it as the most important of his illustrious career.

00:00:20, 28 minutes ago