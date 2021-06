Tennis

French Open 2021 - Aryna Sabalenka beats fellow Belerusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich Belerusian in straight sets

Third-seed Aryna Sabalenka beat fellow Belerusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich Belerusian in straight sets 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round of the French Open.

