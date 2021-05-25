It was a bad day for the Brits in French Open qualifying as Jodie Burrage, Jay Clarke and Samantha Murray were all beaten.

But in the first match of the day for the Brits, Murray went down 6-3 6-4 to Richel Hogenkamp.

The world No 178 was dispatched in just over an hour by Hogenkamp, who caused real issues for Murray on her service games.

Hogenkamp racked up 11 break points, but could only convert four of those. Murray’s efforts to get a rhythm going were further hampered by 37 unforced errors and Hogenkamp now moves on to face 19-year-old Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the next round.

Clarke was next to suffer disappointment as he was beaten 6-3 4-6 6-3 by Filip Horansky.

Neither player could make their service game count in the opening exchanges in a match where momentum was difficult to come by. After five successive breaks to start, Horansky was the first to hold and he won the opening set in 41 minutes.

A similar pattern took place in the second set with two service breaks back-to-back and Clarke did supremely well to drag himself back into the match to lead 4-2.

Horansky fought back to 5-4 and rescued two set points in a thrilling 10th game before Clarke levelled the match a set apiece.

There were five more successive breaks to start the final set, with Horansky ending the streak and breaking again to clinch victory.

Burrage was beaten 7-5 6-4 by 14th seed Irina Bara.

Burrage made a fine start as she raced into a 4-0 lead, but she then won one of the next 12 games as the match slipped away from her. She managed to fight back to 3-4 in the second set but Bara closed out the win.

