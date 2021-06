Tennis

French Open 2021 - Daniil Medvedev into round three after victory over American Tommy Paul

Russian number two seed Daniil Medvedev made it back-to-back wins on the red dirt in Paris courtesy of a 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 success over American Tommy Paul in two hours and 18 minutes. Medvedev booked his spot in round three in a mostly one-sided encounter on Phillipe-Chatrier.

