Tennis

French Open 2021 - Elina Svitolina overcomes impressive Oceane Babel to make round two

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina fought back from 5-2 down in the second to beat French wildcard Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:01, 2 hours ago