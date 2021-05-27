Great Britain's Harriet Dart was knocked out in the final qualifying round of the French Open, losing 6-2, 6-2 to En-Shou Liang in one hour and three minutes.

Dart was bidding to make it to the first round of Roland Garros for the first time in her career out on Court 6, but it was not to be for the 24-year-old who was broken six times across both sets, winning just 47 per cent of her points on her first serve.

At 3-2 up on the Dart serve in the opening set, Liang won what proved to be the pivotal game as the world number 295 converted her fourth break point to go 4-2 up before doing so again to seal the set.

Roland-Garros Exclusive: Swiatek on what 'separates good and great players' ahead of French Open defence 35 MINUTES AGO

Although Liang lost her opening service game in the second, the first real sign Dart might get back into it, she stormed back in emphatic fashion.

The 20-year-old reeled off six games in a row in the 28-minute set and secured victory with a confident cross-court winner off her forehand.

Dart, 24, knocked out Austria's Barbara Haas and Romania's Gabriela Talaba both in three set battles to reach the final round of qualifying, but her attention will now turn to the grasscourt season and Wimbledon in June.

- - -

Roland-Garros Osaka to skip press conferences at French Open 6 HOURS AGO