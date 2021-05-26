Great Britain's Harriet Dart is through to the third round of qualifying at the French Open after a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Romania's Gabriela Talaba.

The number 31 seed was forced into a third set decider, but she wrapped up the gruelling 42 minute set to win the contest in one hour and 52 minutes as she bids to make it to the first round of Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Victory over Talaba, ranked 210 in the world, is her career-best achievement at the clay Slam. She will face the winner of En Shuo Liang and Asia Muhammad in the final round of qualifying.

It was a day to forget for fellow Brit Liam Broady, who lost in straight sets to Russia's Roman Safiulli 6-1, 6-3 in just one hour and 12 minutes.

Safiulli hit 27 winners compared to Broady's eight and was simply too powerful for the Brit ranked 146.

It was a disappointing day for Broady, who played doubles with Andy Murray at the Italian Open earlier this month. He battled through to the first round in 2020 before being knocked out by Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely in four sets.

