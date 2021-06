Tennis

French Open 2021 - Highlights: Alexander Zverev breezes past Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros

Watch the highlights from the match between Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori at Roland Garros. It was a comfortable win for Zverev at the 2021 French Open, who will now face rising Spanish star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after he beat Federico Delbonis in four sets to reach the fourth round in Paris.

00:03:15, 17 hours ago