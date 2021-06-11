It's the final four of the French Open on the men's side with 13-time winner Rafael Nadal looking to reach the final once again where he has a perfect record throughout his career.

Standing in his way is world number one Novak Djokovic who is determined to get the better of his rival at the tournament for the first time since 2015, when he because just the second man to beat the Spaniard at Roland Garros. In the other semi, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are both aiming for a first ever final at the tournament, and hopefully a first ever Grand Slam.

TSITSIPAS 4-2 ZVEREV

That’s just the tonic. Zverev retorts and polishes off a rapid love hold of his own with his second ace of the contest.

TSITSIPAS 4-1 ZVEREV

That’s just too strong. Zverev looks towards his team with a hopeless expression as Tsitsipas charges through a very clean love hold. In contrast, the 22-year-old Athenian is oozing confidence and belief right now.

TSITSIPAS 3-1 ZVEREV

They’ve both been in the last four of majors before and yet there are some clear nerves out there. Zverev’s forehand is often highlighted as a weakness and he balloons one off court to give Stef a slither of a chance. The Greek can’t lock in though as he surprisingly balloons two off his usually reliable forehand to allow the No.6 seed to get on the board.

Tsitsipas is aiming for the French Open final Image credit: Getty Images

TSITSIPAS 3-0 ZVEREV

It feels like this has only just started but already Tsitsipas is firmly in the driving seat. He consolidates with a hold to 30 and Sascha already has a lot of work to do to get himself back into this set.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 2-0 ZVEREV

That’s a gift. Zverev looks very edgy out there. A pair of double faults leave the German playing catch up. He saves one of two break points with an ace before blowing a forehand to hand Stef the perfect start.

TSITSIPAS 1-0 ZVEREV

The big serve/thumping forehand combo works a treat to begin with but Tsitsipas misses with a slice drop shot and then chucks in a double fault. It turns his opening service game into a tricky one. Zverev presses him to deuce but can’t carve out an early opening.

Form Guide

Zverev is in his third major semi final but has already made a final having finished as runner up at the 2020 US Open. This is his best run in Paris having reached the last eight in 2018 and 2019. The German also looked strong on clay this year and won the Madrid Masters leading up to Paris.

Tsitsipas is playing in his fourth Grand Slam semi final and is hoping to make the final for the first time. He currently leads the Race to Turin. The Greek starlet has been majestic on clay this year. He won titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon and came close to upsetting Nadal in the final in Barcelona.

View from the baseline(s)

Zverevon why it took him so long to make an impression in the latter stages of the Majors: “I was not very patient with myself, which I feel like now maybe I learned how to deal with the situation a little bit better, I’m maybe a little bit calmer at the tournaments. But the end goal hasn’t changed.”

Tsitsipas: “I’ve put in a lot of daily hard work and that has been a key element of me being here. But you know, my ego tells me I want more.”

Alexander Zverev v Stefanos Tsitsipas – Who will prevail in semi-final?

H2H

Tsitsipas leads the match-up 5-2. The Greek won their only previous meeting on clay in Madrid back in 2019. However, Zverev triumphed I’m their most recent clash when he beat Stefanos in the Acapulco final earlier this year.

13:25 BST - Good afternoon!

Welcome to our LIVE updates of the men’s semi finals at the 2021 French Open. We’ve got a truly mouthwatering line-up of matches coming up. Later, world No.1 Novak Djokovic will lock horns with the man he regards as his greatest rival of all, the King of Clay himself, Rafael Nadal.

But first, it’s a showdown that could become a regular face-off in the latter stages of Slams in the years to come. Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on German sixth seed Alexander Zverev with both men serious contenders to win a maiden major. The players are due on court from 1.50pm BST.

- - -

