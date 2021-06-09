Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are both in action as well as the men's world number one Novak Djokovic on Day 11.

Elsewhere American teenager Coco Gauff is bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

GAUFF 3-3 KREJCIKOVA

Roland-Garros 'It gets really mental out there!' - Tsitsipas on huge win over Medvedev 11 HOURS AGO

The 25-year-old Czech is finding her best tennis when she’s under threat. A pair of aces help her save break point and turn the game in her favour. She then levels when a raking crosscourt forehand proves too good for Gauff to find a winner on the stretch.

BREAK! – GAUFF 3-2 KREJCIKOVA

That hold is looking even more significant all of a sudden. There’s no doubt Barbora has now settled after being steam-rollered by Gauff’s rampant sprint out of the traps. She cuts through the American’s defence with some big-hitting and is right back in business when Gauff thuds a tight backhand into the middle of the net.

GAUFF 3-1 KREJCIKOVA

Gauff’s backhand is purring at the moment. A fifth winner off that wing launches a comeback from 40-0 down. A low angled volley and some stout defence see her make deuce but Krejcikova finds the first serve and then corks a forehand winner to get on the board.

GAUFF 3-0 KREJCIKOVA

It’s fearless tennis from the No.24 seed right now. She’s screeches ‘Come on!’ and clenches her fist once more as a clinical crosscourt backhand consolidates her break in style.

BREAK! – GAUFF 2-0 KREJCIKOVA

Barbora’s nerves jangle all over the place and before she knows it a double fault gifts Gauff triple break point. The Czech psyches herself up with a sharp yelp after the American nets a backhand before clutch serving helps her reach the sanctuary of deuce. Gauff refuses to let her off the hook though and a blistering forehand down Krejcikova’s left flank earns her another chance. The butterflies return with a vengeance for the doubles superstar and anther double fault condemns her to an early deficit.

GAUFF 1-0 KREJCIKOVA

It’s an edgy start at both ends of the court. Gauff kicks off with a double fault but finds two winners off both flanks, including a searing backhand up the line. Krejcikova couldn’t quite find the rhythm to apply additional heat and the American gets up and running.

DID YOU KNOW?

Krejcikova has won Grand Slam titles in the women’s doubles at the French Open and Wimbledon (both in 2018). She has also won the last three mixed doubles titles at the Australian Open.

Highlights: Krejcikova thrashes Stephens to reach quarters

Coco time!

It's all starting with Czech double specialists Barbora Krejcikova hoping to continue her 2021 rise and rise as a singles star. The 25-year-old world number 33 meets American teen sensation, Coco Gauff. The 17-year-old starlet is in her first major quarter final. She has previously made the last 16 at Wimbledon and Australia. She also won the 2018 junior title at Roland Garros.

Highlights: Gauff wins through to quarter-finals after beating Jabeur

Good morning!

Welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2021 French Open and today is day 11, which means only one thing, quarter-finals!

Roland-Garros Medvedev 'one of the best' - Tsitsipas after quarter-final win 11 HOURS AGO