Ready for day seven?

Hello and welcome to our live updates from day seven of the 2021 French Open as the third round action continues with a host of very big names at Roland Garros.

The French Open's first week draws to a close with three of the biggest names in action at Roland-Garros, with Britain's Cameron Norrie facing off against one of those names.

Roland-Garros French Open 2021 order of play – Djokovic, Nadal, Norrie, Swiatek and Federer all in action AN HOUR AGO

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic plays Ricardas Berankis, Iga Swiatek takes on Anett Kontaveit, and Norrie comes up against Rafael Nadal. Oh, and Roger Federer is facing Germany's Dominik Koepfer.

Here's what to expect on Saturday in Paris with the order of play, below...

'Shocked and surprised' - Federer reacts to argument over towel with umpire

Order of Play (all courts from 10am UK time unless otherwise stated)

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Barbora Krejcikova v Elina Svitolina

Novak Djokovic v Ricardas Berankis

Anett Kontaveit v Iga Swiatek

Dominik Koepfer v Roger Federer

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Diego Schwartzmann v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Sofia Kenin v Jessica Pegula

Rafael Nadal v Cameron Norrie

Coco Gauff v Jennifer Brady

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Sloane Stephens v Karolina Muchova

Carlos Alcaraz v Jan-Lennard Struff

Maria Sakkari v Elise Mertens

Matteo Berrettini v Soon-woo Kwon

Court 14

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara v Irina Begu and Nadia Podoroska

Jannik SInner v Mikael Ymer

Magda Linette v Ons Jabeur

Caroline Garcia and Nicolas Mahut v Nicole Melichar and Ranjeev Ram

Court 7

Marco Cecchinato v Lorenzo Musetti

Marta Kostyuk v Varvara Gracheva

Karolina Pliskova and Kristyna Pliskova v Monica Niculescu and Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova and Filip Polasek v Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

'No! No! Don't celebrate!' - Nadal jokes about birthday after win

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

Roland-Garros Zverev breezes past Djere to continue progress in Paris 9 HOURS AGO