Day Six of the French will see Serena Williams continue her pursuit of that elusive record 24th Grand Slam title as she faces Danielle Collins in a battle of the Americans.
High-flying Aryna Sabalenka is also in action against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a repeat of the recent Madrid Open semi-final.
On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev look to take advantage of the favourable side of the draw against Reilly Opelka and Laslo Djere respectively.
Roland-Garros
Order of Play Day 6 - Serena faces Collins challenge, Mevedev, Sabalenka and Zverev also in action
In wheelchair action, Alfie Hewett begins the defence of the title he won last year in a tough match against Joachim Gerard.
Order of Play (Singles and selected wheelchair singles) - from 10am UK time
Court Phillipe Chatrier
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]
Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)
Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)
Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]
Court Simonne Mathieu
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)
Court 14
Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)
Court 7
Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)
Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]
Court 12 (Wheelchair singles)
Shingo Kunieda (JPN) [1] v Gordon Reid (GBR)
Jordanne Whiley (GBR) v Yui Kamiji (JPN) [2]
Diede De Groot (NED) [1] v Angelica Bernal (COL)
Joachim Gerard (BEL) v Alfie Hewett (GBR)
