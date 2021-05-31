It's also a bumper day for the Brits with Cameron Norrie, Jo Konta and Heather Watson in action across the day - but here we will focus on the main show court, which for the first time features a night game: Serena Williams against Irina Begu.

SWIATEK 6-0 4-3 JUVAN

That’s an important hold for Swiatek. A double fault and a sublime drop shot from Juvan threaten to make things interesting at 30-30. Swiatek wins a pulsating, lengthy rally to regain the momentum in the game and then lashes a winner down the Slovenian’s left wing to nudge the board in her favour.

Roland-Garros Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in same half of juicy French Open draw 27/05/2021 AT 15:19

SWIATEK 6-0 3-3 JUVAN

All square. Swiatek blows two break points and will be particularly disappointed about missing the second as she snatched at a crosscourt return when trying to give the treatment to a weak serve. The Pole can’t regain the ascendancy from there and some fine length and timely, big serving helps Juvan to consolidate and level.

BREAK! - SWIATEK 6-0 3-2 JUVAN

What a superb response! Kaja is posing the world number nine far more problems in this set. She sees a first break point of the match snatched away by a brilliant one-two punch but when the second comes along from deuce she manages to outfox the Pole with a deft face-off at the net. Back on serve.

BREAK! - SWIATEK 6-0 3-1 JUVAN

Kaja has contributed far more already in this set but it’s still not going to be enough. She’s very much in a blockbusting rally at 30-30 but then throws in a tame dropshot that floats harmlessly into the lower part of the net. It gets worse seconds later as a double fault gifts her pal the break.

SWIATEK 6-0 2-1 JUVAN

It seems like Kaja has turned up late here, but she blows her opportunity to make an important impression on this second set. The Slovenian fires long at 0-30 and then groans in dismay as she hooks two backhands out of court to enable Iga to seal the hold.

SWIATEK 6-0 1-1 JUVAN

That will feel so much better! Juvan finally gets off the mark. Iga’s level drops with two avoidable mistakes but a low smash to back up some crunching forehands proves key as the world number 101 takes the game to love.

SWIATEK 6-0 1-0 JUVAN

Kaja finally gets a winner on the board with a raking forehand down the line to pose a question at 30-30. Swiatek responds with a lovely, wrong-footing crosscourt backhand and maintains her charge when her opponents sweeps wide off the same flank.

SET! - SWIATEK 6-0 JUVAN

A simple return winner down the line sees Swiatek break to love and help herself to a lunchtime bagel. It was as one-sided as it comes on tour. Iga flashed 10 winners while Kaja failed to clock up one. Hard to see any issues for the birthday girl as she looks to begin the defence of her title with a statement win.

SWIATEK 5-0 JUVAN

Iga complicates matters for herself with a double fault and a poorly-executed drop shot but she resorts to Plan A at 40-30 and unloads a fizzing forehand to move within a game of taking the set. One-way traffic here.

BREAK! - SWIATEK 4-0 JUVAN

That’s brutal. Who needs enemies with friends like Iga? All kidding aside, the Pole is a cut above here. She surges back from 30-0 down, claiming the double break by following up a sizzling return with an ice-cold forehand at the net.

SWIATEK 3-0 JUVAN

This is already racing away from Kaja. She’s trying to fend off the onslaught but not really able to find many solutions. Swiatek consolidates with a thumping love hold.

BREAK! - SWIATEK 2-0 JUVAN

The Swiatek forehand wreaks havoc on Kaja’s defences with a blistering drive volley teeing up two break points. The Slovenian manages to stave off both but then blazes a rushed backhand well wide after appearing to be in charge of the rally. Iga lets her off the hook with a poor return off a second serve but a clinical overhead and then a woeful backhand miss from Juvan means the No.8 seed breaks at the fourth time of asking.

SWIATEK 1-0 JUVAN

A quick-fire hold kicks things off in style for the birthday girl.

Fr-enemies

It's a battle of the best friends today but Swiatek won't be expecting any on court gifts from her pal on what is the Pole's 20th birthday. They have only met once before on tour, with Swiatek winning 2-6 6-2 6-1 at the Gippsland Trophy earlier this year.

Good morning!

Welcome to Day 2 of Roland Garros 2021. First up on Chatrier, we’ve got reigning champion Iga Swiatek against Slovenian world number 101, Kaja Juvan. The players are due on court shortly.

Order of Play - from 10am UK time

Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11am)

Kaja Juvan v Iga Swiątek

Alexander Bublik v Daniil Medvedev

Denis Istomin v Roger Federer

Irina-Camelia Begu v Serena Williams

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Jannik Sinner v Pierre-HuguesHerbert

Laura Natalie Siegemund v Caroline Garcia

Sofia Kenin v Jelena Ostapenko

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Yoshihito Nishioka

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Alize Cornet v Harmony Tan

Casper Ruud v Benoit Paire

Marin Cilic v Arthur Rinderknech

Garbine Muguruza v Marta Kostyuk

Court 14

Sam Querrey v John Isner

BiancaAndreescu v Tamara Zidanšek

Nadia Podoroska v Belinda Bencic

Lorenzo Musetti v David Goffin

Court 7

Steve Johnson v Frances Tiafoe

Storm Sanders v Elise Mertens

Kamil Majchrzak v Arthur Cazaux

Camila Giorgi v Petra Martic

Court 6

Kiki Bertens v Polona Hercog

Cam Norrie v Bjorn Fratangelo

Jo Konta v Sorana Cirstea

Mathias Bourgue v Dominik Koepfer

Court 4

Francisco Cerundolo v Thiago Monteiro

Hailey Baptiste v Anna Blinkova

Sebastian Korda v Pedro Martínez

Lara Arruabarrena v Varvara Gracheva

Court 5

Maximilian Marterer v Filip Krajinovic

Tommy Paul v Christopher O’Connell

Alison Van Uytvanck v Martina Trevisan

Tereza Martincova v Ivana Jorovic

Court 8

Gianluca Mager v John Millman

Juame Munar v Jordan Thompson

Daria Kasatkina v Misaki Doi

Zheng Saisai v Sara Sorribes Tormo

Court 9

Kaia Kanepi v Marketa Vondrousova

Heather Watson v Zarina Diyas

Nikoloz Basilashvili v Dusan Lajovic

Taylor Fritz v Joao Sousa

Court 12

Madison Brengle v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Radu Albot v Federico Delbonis

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia v Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Arantxa Rus v Mihaela Buzarnescu

Court 13

Rebecca Peterson v Shelby Rogers

Reilly Opelka v Andrej Martin

Lloyd Harris v Lorenzo Sonego

Zhi Lun v Jessica Pegula

