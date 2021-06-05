Tennis

French Open 2021 - ‘Oh my goodness!’ - Diego Schwartzman dazzles with around-the-net winner

Diego Schwartzman produced a dazzling around-the-net winner in his straight sets win against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

00:00:45, 8 minutes ago