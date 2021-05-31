The women and men's world number ones are in action today, along with the favourite for another Roland Garros victory, Rafael Nadal.

Elina Svitolina, Coco Gauff and the British Skupski brothers will all be on court too.

How to Watch?

Top Matches

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he aims to continue his brilliant and unmatched form at Roland Garros. A win in 2021 would move him onto 14th French Open successes as he shows little sign of letting his grip slip. He must get past Alexei Popyrin as his first hurdle.

Elsewhere, men's number one Novak Djokovic will face a tough opener after his appearance at last week's Belgrade Open. Experienced Tennys Sandgren will be his obstacle to the second round of the competition.

Ash Barty will lead the way for the women on Tuesday, and will be expected to make light work of Bernarda Pera.

Potential Upset

Sixth seed and number nine in the world, Karolina Pliskova, is one of the top contenders for the title this year.

She has a difficult first round tie to negotiate, though. Donna Vekic is a 24-year-old Croatian who has gone to the fourth round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as well as having a quarter-final in the US Open.

The right-hander will not be an easy win for Pliskova.

Brit Watch

With just one Brit left in the singles, focus shifts on Tuesday to the Skupski brothers, Neal and Ken, in the doubles, against Juan Babal and Robert Farah.

Jamie Murray teams up with old pal Bruno Soares, when they face Brits Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot, ensuring some British representation in the next round, as well as a British casualty.

Next-Gen Watch

Seeded 24th, Coco Gauff will take to court six - still aged just 17 years old. Her rise over the last couple of years has been measured and steady, but there is no denying her potential.

Aleksandra Krunic is her opponent on Tuesday.

Order of Play - from 10am UK time

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Oceane Babel v Elina Svitolina

Ash Barty v Bernarda Pera

Rafa Nadal v Alexei Popyrin

Novak Djokovic v Tennys Sandgren

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Liang En-shuo v Fiona Ferro

Albert Ramos Vinolas v Gael Monfils

Hugo Gaston v Richard Gasquet

Karolina Pliskova v Donna Vekic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Ricardas Berankis v Ugo Humbert

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Kristina Mladenovic

Matteo Berrettini v Taro Daniel

Carla Suarez Navarro v Sloane Stephens

Court 14

Maria Sakkari v Katarina Zavatska

Jan-Lennard Struff v Andrey Rublev

Ekaterina Alexandrova v Venus Williams

Lucas Pouille v Pablo Cuevas

Court 7

Anastasija Sevastova v Jennifer Brady

Adrian Mannarino v Aljaz Beden

Diego Schwartzmann v Lu Yen-hsun

Andrea Petkovic v Karolina Muchova

Court 6

Alex de Minaur v Stefano Travaglia

Facundo Bagnis v Benjamin Bonzi

Magda Linette v Chloe Paquet

Coco Gauff v Aleksandra Krunic

Court 8

Yulia Putintseva v Ons Jabeur

Jenson Brooksby v Aslan Karatsev

Wang Qiang v Hsieh Su-wei

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares v Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot

Court 9

Ann Li v Margarita Gasparyan

Barbora Krejcikova v Karolina Pliskova

Philipp Kohschreiber v Fernando Verdasco

Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe v Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo

Court 10

Jasmine Paolini v Stefani Vogele

Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor v Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann

Jeremy Chardy and Andrej Martin v Lorenzo Musetti and Tommy Paul

Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski v Juan Babal and Robert Farah

Court 11

Mikael Ymer v Roberto Carballes Baena

Anett Kontaveit v Viktorija Golubic

Kevin Anderson v Kwon Soon-woo

Court 12

Irinia Bara v Astra Sharma

Salvatore Caruso v James Duckworth

Federico Coria v Feliciano Lopez

Court 13

Yasutake Uchiyama v Marco Cecchinato

Andreas Seppi v Felix Auger Aliassime

Varvara Lepchenko v Zhang Shuai

- - -

