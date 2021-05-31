The women and men's world number ones are in action today, along with the favourite for another Roland Garros victory, Rafael Nadal.
Elina Svitolina, Coco Gauff and the British Skupski brothers will all be on court too.
Top Matches
All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he aims to continue his brilliant and unmatched form at Roland Garros. A win in 2021 would move him onto 14th French Open successes as he shows little sign of letting his grip slip. He must get past Alexei Popyrin as his first hurdle.
Elsewhere, men's number one Novak Djokovic will face a tough opener after his appearance at last week's Belgrade Open. Experienced Tennys Sandgren will be his obstacle to the second round of the competition.
Ash Barty will lead the way for the women on Tuesday, and will be expected to make light work of Bernarda Pera.
Potential Upset
Sixth seed and number nine in the world, Karolina Pliskova, is one of the top contenders for the title this year.
She has a difficult first round tie to negotiate, though. Donna Vekic is a 24-year-old Croatian who has gone to the fourth round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as well as having a quarter-final in the US Open.
The right-hander will not be an easy win for Pliskova.
Brit Watch
With just one Brit left in the singles, focus shifts on Tuesday to the Skupski brothers, Neal and Ken, in the doubles, against Juan Babal and Robert Farah.
Jamie Murray teams up with old pal Bruno Soares, when they face Brits Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot, ensuring some British representation in the next round, as well as a British casualty.
Next-Gen Watch
Seeded 24th, Coco Gauff will take to court six - still aged just 17 years old. Her rise over the last couple of years has been measured and steady, but there is no denying her potential.
Aleksandra Krunic is her opponent on Tuesday.
Order of Play - from 10am UK time
Court Philippe-Chatrier
- Oceane Babel v Elina Svitolina
- Ash Barty v Bernarda Pera
- Rafa Nadal v Alexei Popyrin
- Novak Djokovic v Tennys Sandgren
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
- Liang En-shuo v Fiona Ferro
- Albert Ramos Vinolas v Gael Monfils
- Hugo Gaston v Richard Gasquet
- Karolina Pliskova v Donna Vekic
Court Simonne-Mathieu
- Ricardas Berankis v Ugo Humbert
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Kristina Mladenovic
- Matteo Berrettini v Taro Daniel
- Carla Suarez Navarro v Sloane Stephens
Court 14
- Maria Sakkari v Katarina Zavatska
- Jan-Lennard Struff v Andrey Rublev
- Ekaterina Alexandrova v Venus Williams
- Lucas Pouille v Pablo Cuevas
Court 7
- Anastasija Sevastova v Jennifer Brady
- Adrian Mannarino v Aljaz Beden
- Diego Schwartzmann v Lu Yen-hsun
- Andrea Petkovic v Karolina Muchova
Court 6
- Alex de Minaur v Stefano Travaglia
- Facundo Bagnis v Benjamin Bonzi
- Magda Linette v Chloe Paquet
- Coco Gauff v Aleksandra Krunic
Court 8
- Yulia Putintseva v Ons Jabeur
- Jenson Brooksby v Aslan Karatsev
- Wang Qiang v Hsieh Su-wei
- Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares v Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot
Court 9
- Ann Li v Margarita Gasparyan
- Barbora Krejcikova v Karolina Pliskova
- Philipp Kohschreiber v Fernando Verdasco
- Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe v Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo
Court 10
- Jasmine Paolini v Stefani Vogele
- Rohan Bopanna and Franko Skugor v Nikoloz Basilashvili and Andre Begemann
- Jeremy Chardy and Andrej Martin v Lorenzo Musetti and Tommy Paul
- Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski v Juan Babal and Robert Farah
Court 11
- Mikael Ymer v Roberto Carballes Baena
- Anett Kontaveit v Viktorija Golubic
- Kevin Anderson v Kwon Soon-woo
Court 12
- Irinia Bara v Astra Sharma
- Salvatore Caruso v James Duckworth
- Federico Coria v Feliciano Lopez
Court 13
- Yasutake Uchiyama v Marco Cecchinato
- Andreas Seppi v Felix Auger Aliassime
- Varvara Lepchenko v Zhang Shuai
