Day five of the French Open tennis has thrown up some mouth watering clashes so early in the tournament, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal facing serious tests and top seed Novak Djokovic also in action.

Cameron Norrie aims to keep the British flag flying in the singles and Iga Swiatek continues her title defence.

How to Watch?

You can watch Roland Garros 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Top Matches

Sometimes, Grand Slam draws throw up some stunning early round draws - today is that day.

There is a whiff of 2010s latter stage nostalgia on Philippe Chatrier, where Roger Federer takes on former US Open champion Marin Cilic. The pair last faced each other at the scene of Federer's most recent major title, when he beat the Croatian in the final of the 2018 Australian Open.

After that, history chaser Rafael Nadal faces home favourite Richard Gasquet - who has never beaten the Spaniard in 16 meetings, while Novak Djokovic takes on Pablo Cuevas.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty takes on Magda Linette, and defending champion Iga Swiatek plays Swede Rebecca Peterson.

Potential Upset

Cilic to beat Federer? Given the Croatian has regularly tested the tennis great, maybe not.

Sloane Stephens is also working her way back to her best form and went into Roland Garros unseeded - but she has the ability to knock out ninth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Brit Watch

Norrie has a great chance of making the third round at Roland Garros for the first time but he will need to beat South African Lloyd Harris, who is ranked nine places below.

Fresh from voicing his frustration about doubles prize money , Jamie Murray teams up with Bruno Soares to take on Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-hag Qureshi, while Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajiv Ram face Salvatore Caruso and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Next-Gen Watch

18th seed Jannik Sinner will be favourite in his tie with fellow Italian Gianluca Mager, while Coco Gauff should advance against Qiang Wang.

Order of Play (Singles and British players) - from 10am UK time

Court Philippe Chatrier

Ashleigh Barty [1] v Magda Linette

Karolina Pliskova [9] v Sloane Stephens

(Not before 1500 UK time) Marin Cilic v Roger Federer [8]

(Not before 2000 UK time) Rafael Nadal [3] v Richard Gasquet

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Ann Li v Elina Svitolina [5]

Mikael Ymer v Gael Monfils [14]

(Not before 1330 UK time) Novak Djokovic [1] v Pablo Cuevas

Anett Kontaveit [30] v Kristina Mladenovic

Court Simonne Mathieu

Matteo Berrettini [9] v Federico Coria

Jannik Sinner [18] v Gianluca Mager

Fiona Ferro v Jennifer Brady [13]

Rebecca Peterson v Iga Swiatek [8]

Court 14

Sofia Kenin [4] v Hailey Baptiste

Diego Schwartzman [10] v Aljaz Bedene

Zarina Diyas v Elise Mertens [14]

Nikoloz Basilashvili [28] v Carlos Alcaraz

Court 7

Astra Sharma v Ons Jabeur [25]

Philipp Kohlschreiber v Aslan Karatsev [24]

Coco Gauff [24] v Qiang Wang

Facundo Bagnis v Jan-Lennard Struff

Court 6

Varvara Lepchenko v Karolina Muchova [18]

Taylor Fritz [30] v Dominik Koepfer

Alex De Minaur [21] v Marco Cecchinato

Dan Added/Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah

Court 10

Rajiv Ram/Joe Salisbury [3] v Salvatore Caruso/Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Varvara Gracheva/James Duckworth v Camila Giorgi/Ricardas Berankis

Court 11

Tereza Martincova v Jessica Pegula [28]

Ekaterina Alexandrova [32] v Barbora Krejcikova

Cameron Norrie v Lloyd Harris

Storm Sanders/Alja Tomljanovic v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Yana Sizikova

Court 12

Marta Kostyuk v Saisai Zheng

Yoshihito Nishioka v Lorenzo Musetti

Marta Kortyuk/Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Monica Niculescu/Jelena Ostapenko [12]

Court 13

Soonwoo Kwon v Andreas Seppi

Maria Sakkari [17] v Jasmine Paolini

Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares [7] v Oliver Marach/Aisam-ul-hag Qureshi

Jeremy Chardy/Fabrice Martin [13] v Simone Bolelli/Maximo Gonzalez

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph in Paris.

