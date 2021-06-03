Day Six of the French will see Serena Williams continue her pursuit of that elusive record 24th Grand Slam title while high-flying Aryna Sabalenka eyes up her first.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev look to take advantage of the favourable side of the draw as they set their sights on week two in Paris.

How to Watch?

Top Matches

The all-American clash pitting Serena Williams up against Danielle Collins should be intriguing. Their only previous meeting earlier this year saw the 23-time Grand Slam winner prevail only after a three-set epic and a super tie break.

Aryna Sabalenka faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova with the two having recently met at the Madrid Open semi final where the Belerusian second seed came out on top. Her opponent will be out for revenge in Paris.

Daniil Medvedev will also have his work cut out against the towering, near-seven foot American Rielly Opelka.

Potential Upset

Williams has already admitted the need to improve following her three-set win over Mihaela Buzărnescu in the previous round and if the 39-year-old legend isn't at her best, she could well come unstuck against her compatriot, who dominated her own second round match against qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

Brit Watch

In the men's wheelchair singles, defending champion Alfie Hewett faces a tough opener in his quest to win a third French Open title. He is up against Australian Open winner Joachim Gérard, who he beat in the Paris final last year but lost to in Melbourne.

Jordanne Whiley and Gordon Reid are also in action.

Next Gen Watch

Norwegian wonderkid Casper Ruud is enjoying a career high ranking of Number 16 in the world currently and has been tipped to make it into the second week in Paris. The 22-year-old is up against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in round four.

Order of Play (Singles and selected wheelchair singles) - from 10am UK time

Court Phillipe Chatrier

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [15] v Madison Keys (USA)[23]

Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Serena Williams (USA) [7] v Danielle Collins (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v John Isner (USA) [31]

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Reilly Opelka (USA) [32] v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Polona Hercog (SLO) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [20]

Court Simonne Mathieu

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]

Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]

Paula Badosa (ESP) [33] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Court 14

Casper Ruud (NOR)[15] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Court 7

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) v Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE)

Marcos GIRON (USA) v Cristian GARIN (CHI) [22]

Court 12 (Wheelchair singles)

Shingo Kunieda (JPN) [1] v Gordon Reid (GBR)

Jordanne Whiley (GBR) v Yui Kamiji (JPN) [2]

Diede De Groot (NED) [1] v Angelica Bernal (COL)

Joachim Gerard (BEL) v Alfie Hewett (GBR)

- - -

