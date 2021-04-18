Roger Federer has announced that he plans to play at ATP Geneva and then the French Open as he continues his tennis comeback.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion made his long-awaited return in Doha in early March, beating Dan Evans before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets

That was the last time the Swiss player was in competitive action, having opted to skip the Miami Open and the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Now he has announced on Twitter that he will return for the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, which runs from May 16 to 22, before taking part at Roland Garros which gets underway on May 30 and the final on June 13.

As well as skipping the Monte Carlo Masters in the last week, won by Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday , Federer will also not be participating in the Madrid Open or the Italian Open in Rome.

