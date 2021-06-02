Serena Williams overcame a wobble in the second set against Mihaela Buzarnescu to battle through in three sets and reach the third round in Paris.

It may not have been entirely convincing, but the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion secured her place in the next round at Roland Garros after coming through a deciding-set encounter with the Romanian.

The 33-year-old Buzarnescu fought valiantly throughout but was eventually overcome on Court Philippe Chatrier as Williams found just enough to progress.

When the American took the opening set 6-3 it appeared as though she was in command but Buzarnescu responded very impressively to take the second 7-5. However, the third set was far more comfortable for Serena as she closed out the win.

More to follow...

