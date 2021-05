Tennis

French Open 2021 - Stefanos Tsitsipas explains key moment during victory over unpredictable Jeremy Chardy

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas agreed in the Eurosport Cube that it was a really tough first round match against local hero Jeremy Chardy at the French Open. Tistsipas went on to explain to Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander what he felt was the key moment in the match that helped him deal with his unpredictable opponent.

00:03:19, 31 minutes ago