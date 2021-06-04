Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas came back from a set down to defeat American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6 6-1 at the French Open.

Regularly hitting serves over 200km per hour, the American was able to claim the first set with help from seven serves.

As the second set ticked over during the first hour mark, there was a little drizzle with the roof not yet closed, and Isner faced his first break point, though was able to hold to 2-2.

The Greek fifth-seed started his fight back midway through the set as he was able to break his opponent and move to 5-3 in front, giving him the chance to level.

With the scores level, 36-year-old Isner steadied himself with a renewed vigour in his service game.

Isner had not beaten a top-five opponent in 12 attempts, the last victory coming in 2018, and he was faced with a third-set tie-break ahead of trying to regain his advantage, but on the final stroke of the decisive point, Isner sent a return too long and Tsitsipas claimed the lead.

The fourth set saw Isner tire early, and his 22-year-old opponent made the most of his ability to stay sharp into the later sets by breaking early, moving into a 3-0 lead. Isner pulled it back to 3-1 but he had it all to do to stay in the reckoning. By moving onto seven aces for the match, Tstitsipas was able to move to just two games from victory.

Tstitsipas then grew yet more ruthless and broke Isner with little fuss, and then calmly served for victory to reach the third round.

