Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed a welcome start to the French Open, as he was made to work hard early before securing a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 win over Jeremy Chardy.

The Greek has been one of the form players of the year on the ATP Tour, winning in Monte Carlo and Lyon, to suggest he would be a force on the clay of Roland Garros.

That would appear to be the case, as he found good form late in his match with the hard-hitting Frenchman.

Tsitsipas raced into a 3-1 lead in the first set to suggest an early night on Philippe Chatrier, but Chardy went for his shots as the opening set progressed and forced a tiebreak.

The Greek number five seed took it after a real battle and was forced to dig deep in the second set.

But just as Chardy threatened to take Tsitsipas deep, his radar began to go awry and his opponent took advantage.

After taking the second set, Tsitsipas took advantage of the belief sapping from Chardy to secure his place in round two.

