Tennis

French Open 2021 - Tamara Zidansek: I was struggling against Paula Badosa but I fought hard

Tamara Zidansek is through to the French Open semi-finals for the first time after a thrilling 7-5 4-6 8-6 win over Paula Badosa. The Slovenian star said after she had to fight hard to win through.

00:01:59, an hour ago