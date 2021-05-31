Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - Daniil Medvedev can't believe the spin as Alexander Bublik wows with trick shot

French Open 2021 tennis - Daniil Medvedev can't believe the spin as Alexander Bublik wows the fans with a trick shot. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:35, 43 minutes ago