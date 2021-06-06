Second-seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open with an easy 6-2 6-1 7-5 win over Cristian Garin.

The 22-seed Chilean was kept on the back foot throughout by his more experienced Russian opponent, who hit ace after ace to dominate his service game, and was ruthless as he pushed to break from the off.

The first set was sided, going 6-2 to Medvedev, but he was even more dominant in the second, setting up what looked like inevitable victory with a 6-1 set win.

Roland-Garros 'I'm not angry!' - Tsitsipas, Serena among stars in best of week one press conferences 44 MINUTES AGO

In the third, Garin began to finally make a fist of things, taking his first service game and then breaking back, winning just his first of the match, and then holding his set to move 3-0 up and giving himself a real chance of knocking the favourite off his stride for the rest of the match to follow.

'Too good!' - Medvedev with scorching winner against Garin

Medvedev then hinted at a come back when he was able to hold his serve, break his opponent in the next, and follow up with another clean service game to move back to 3-3, and then 4-4 as Medvedev fought to finish off the tie, with his rival battling to simply keep the rubber alive.

At 5-5, a superb return from deep gave Medvedev his third break point as the two-hour mark approached, and an outstanding forehand meant he would be serving for the match.

Ruthless play gave Medvedev three match points and he needed just two to claim the win and set up a last-eight clash with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

'What a fascinating point' - Medvedev outfoxed by Garin in superb rally

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros 'Roger has earned right to do anything he wants' – Evert on Federer withdrawal 18 HOURS AGO