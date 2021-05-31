The 35-year-old from Cuenca has not previously progressed past the third round at Roland Garros - and even that was way back in 2015 - but he somehow managed to stun Thiem.

Even more incredibly, he was two sets down when he launched a magnificent comeback against the odds, and Wilander told Eurosport it was a "weird" result and "very surprising".

"Yes, this was a big surprise," Wilander said. "I actually predicted him to get all the way to the finals.

"I thought that he would be nicely rested. Of course, we know that he has been having a few problems with his tennis.

But nicely rested and he supposedly trained really hard. And then he was up two sets to love, so that's even weirder!

"When you see the whole match he looks a little bit tired. He is not as motivated as before.

"I'm sure he is going to be back, but it does feel like he might need to take a little bit of a break at this moment."

Thiem, who reached the final in Paris in 2018 and 2019, had never lost in the opening round at Roland Garros, but he was horribly off colour after taking the opening two sets and let the Spaniard seize control.

The 35-year-old, ranked 68th in the world, held serve under huge pressure at the tail end of a tense final set to claim victory after nearly four and a half hours.

Andujar claimed a surprise win against 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in Geneva earlier this month but was not expected to give Thiem much trouble in Paris.

"I was not struggling at all with my motivation but the game was just not there today," Thiem said after his stunning defeat.

"Like all the shots are missing power. They are not accurate enough. I'm moving not well enough, so everything in my game there are some percents missing."

Andujar, on the other hand, was delighted: "I believed in myself because I played well [against Federer] two weeks ago. Usually being drawn against Thiem is a bad draw," the Spaniard said.

"Winning today against a player like him is like a gift, even if he has not been at his best recently, because I'm 35 and I don't know how long I'm going to be playing for.

"Beating Roger was an even bigger gift. I feel like Father Christmas came to my home."

That could not have been more wrong as the 27-year-old Austrian continued his miserable form this season after winning his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

