Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - Highlights: Miomir Kecmanovic shocks Britain's Evans in first round

It was another chastening experience for Britain's Dan Evans at the French Open as he suffered a first-round defeat yet again. This time, young Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic was the player who ended his stay abruptly in Paris with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 win at Roland Garros. After winning the opening set it was a huge disappointment for Evans.

00:03:22, 34 minutes ago