The French Open is here and day one sees Grand Slam winners in both the men's and women's draws. The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka begins her tournament as does Dominic Thiem. There is also British interest and some emerging talent to keep an eye on.
Here's what to expect on the first day in Paris.
Top matches
After her media blackout, it appears as though the only time we’ll be seeing Osaka in Paris will be on court so all eyes will be on the second seed as she kicks off her pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam title against Patricia Maria Tig, who made a career-best third round appearance at last year’s tournament.
Potential upset
US open winner Dominic Thiem is a man out of form heading into the tournament having failed to make any inroads on clay leading up to Roland-Garros. Up against Pablo Andujar in his opener, there’s every chance the veteran Spaniard, who recently picked up a shock win over Roger Federer at the Geneva Open no less, could claim another big name scalp.
Elsewhere, third-seed Aryna Sabalenka faces off against qualifier Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The Belarusia, whose best showing at the French was the third round in 2020, is one of the favourites and is up third on the second show court.
Brit watch
British number one Dan Evans will be hoping to make it beyond the opening round in Paris for the first time in his career. Standing between him and a long-awaited win on the Paris clay on day one is 21-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.
Next-Gen watch
Eurosport viewers may have seen Corentin Moutet emerge victorious at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event last week, including picking up wins over Daniil Medvedev and Fabio Fognini. While of course it is not the most accurate indicator of what we can expect from the Frenchman but coming into the tournament on a high, the 22-year-old who reached the third round in 2019, will hope to go some way to at least matching that when he faces Serbian Laslo Djere on day one.
Order of play, singles - Sunday 29 May - From 10am UK time
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
- Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [2]
- Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) [4]
- Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)
Thiem will be in action on day one
Image credit: Getty Images
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
- Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
- Greet Minnen (BEL) [Q] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [11]
- Ana Konjuh (CRO) [Q] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]
- Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Oscar Otte (GER) [Q]
COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU
- Clara Burel (FRA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)
- Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
- Corentin Moutet (FRA) v Laslo Djere (SRB)
- Oceane Dodin (FRA) v Madison Keys (USA) [23]
Court 14
- Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v Angelique Kerber (GER) [26]
- Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)
- Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Alessandro Giannessi (ITA)
- Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) [Q] v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [19]
Court 7
- Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
- Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) [Q] v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [16] v Marcos Giron (USA)
- Diane Parry (FRA) [W] v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)
Court 6
- Paula Badosa (ESP) v Lauren Davis (USA)
- Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Dan Evans (GBR) [25]
- Nao Hibino (JPN) v Nina Stojanovic (SRB)
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)
Court 8
- Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) [L] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)
- Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI) [Q]
- Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA) [Q]
- Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)
Court 9
- Egor Gerasimov (BLR) v Enzo Couacaud (FRA)
- Karen Khachanov (RUS) [23] v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
- Elena Vesnina (RUS) v Olga Govortsova (BLR)
- Amanda Anisimova (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (USA)
Court 12
- Danielle Rose Collins (USA) v Xiyu Wang (CHN)
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Christina McHale (USA)
- Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) v Cristian Garín (CHI) [22]
- Roman Safiullin (RUS) [Q] v Carlos Taberner (ESP) [Q]
Court 13
- Norbert Gombos (SVK) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]
- Guido Pella (ARG) v Daniel Elahi Galán (COL) [Q]
- Clara Tauson (DEN) v Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO) [Q]
- Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Kateřina Siniaková (CZE)
