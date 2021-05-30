The French Open powered out of the blocks on day one, with Dominic Thiem suffering a huge shock at the hands of Pablo Andujar, so the second day at Roland Garros has a lot to live up to.

We’re not short of star power on Monday, with Serena Williams and Roger Federer both in action - as is last year’s winner Iga Swiatek.

How to Watch?

Top Matches

The number two seed shouldn’t really be described as the hors d'oeuvre, but on this occasion Daniil Medvedev is just that in his match with Alexander Bublik. It will be a good watch, but the main course is undoubtedly Roger Federer’s clash with Denis Istomin.

Federer is on the comeback trail following his injury layoff and needs to get some miles into his legs before his main aim of challenging at Wimbledon.

Potential Upset

We’ll head away from the show courts here and suggest the number 13 seed David Goffin is vulnerable in his clash with Lorenzo Musetti.

At 19, Musetti is on the rise and he showed his potential when taking a set off Stefanos Tsitsipas in Lyon last month. That sort of form would hand Goffin problems.

Brit Watch

British tennis fans - there may not be many in Paris this year - could decamp on Court 6, as Cam Norrie and Jo Konta are in action against Bjorn Fratangelo and Sorana Cirstea respectively.

Over on Court 9, Heather Watson gets her French Open quest underway against Zarina Diyas.

Next-Gen Watch

Big things are expected of Jannik Sinner, and the teenage Italian will look to make his mark in Paris.

He is seeded 18, and will need to show plenty of resolve as his opponent Pierre-Hugues Herbert will have the backing of the home crowd on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Order of Play - from 10am UK time

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Kaja Juvan v Iga Swiątek

Alexander Bublik v Daniil Medvedev

Denis Istomin v Roger Federer

Irina-Camelia Begu v Serena Williams

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Jannik Sinner v Pierre-HuguesHerbert

Laura Natalie Siegemund v Caroline Garcia

Sofia Kenin v Jelena Ostapenko

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Yoshihito Nishioka

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Alize Cornet v Harmony Tan

Casper Ruud v Benoit Paire

Marin Cilic v Arthur Rinderknech

Garbine Muguruza v Marta Kostyuk

Court 14

Sam Querrey v John Isner

BiancaAndreescu v Tamara Zidanšek

Nadia Podoroska v Belinda Bencic

Lorenzo Musetti v David Goffin

Court 7

Steve Johnson v Frances Tiafoe

Storm Sanders v Elise Mertens

Kamil Majchrzak v Arthur Cazaux

Camila Giorgi v Petra Martic

Court 6

Kiki Bertens v Polona Hercog

Cam Norrie v Bjorn Fratangelo

Jo Konta v Sorana Cirstea

Mathias Bourgue v Dominik Koepfer

Court 4

Francisco Cerundolo v Thiago Monteiro

Hailey Baptiste v Anna Blinkova

Sebastian Korda v Pedro Martínez

Lara Arruabarrena v Varvara Gracheva

Court 5

Maximilian Marterer v Filip Krajinovic

Tommy Paul v Christopher O’Connell

Alison Van Uytvanck v Martina Trevisan

Tereza Martincova v Ivana Jorovic

Court 8

Gianluca Mager v John Millman

Juame Munar v Jordan Thompson

Daria Kasatkina v Misaki Doi

Zheng Saisai v Sara Sorribes Tormo

Court 9

Kaia Kanepi v Marketa Vondrousova

Heather Watson v Zarina Diyas

Nikoloz Basilashvili v Dusan Lajovic

Taylor Fritz v Joao Sousa

Court 12

Madison Brengle v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano

Radu Albot v Federico Delbonis

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia v Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Arantxa Rus v Mihaela Buzarnescu

Court 13

Rebecca Peterson v Shelby Rogers

Reilly Opelka v Andrej Martin

Lloyd Harris v Lorenzo Sonego

Zhi Lun v Jessica Pegula

- - -

