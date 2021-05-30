Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - 'Really nice gift, very special' - Pablo Andujar on stunning win over Dominic Thiem

Fourth seed and former finalist at Roland Garros, Dominic Thiem, suffered a shock defeat in the first round in Paris as he slumped to a five-set loss to journeyman Pablo Andujar. It was a quite unbelievable performance from the 35-year-old Spaniard, who won 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4, and he could not comprehend what he had achieved in beating the Austrian after the match.

00:03:07, 39 minutes ago