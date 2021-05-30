Britain's Dan Evans suffered a hugely frustrating first-round defeat to 21-year-old Serb Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2021 French Open.

Kecmanovic has not had a top-50 win all year but he produced the biggest triumph of his season after three hours and four minutes to progress in Paris at the Birmingham player's expense.

For the 25th seed from Britain it was a third successive first-round loss at Roland Garros - and one which left him hugely disappointed at the end.

Kecmanovic was inspired for much of the match, despite losing the opening set 6-1, and swiftly hit back to cancel out and then overturn Evans' early lead.

The Serbian fans cheered on their man with a boisterous atmosphere on Court 6 which was a welcome sight - and one which both players clearly relished.

But Evans could not rise to the occasion and slumped to a frustrating defeat as he only mustered 10 games in the final three sets.

It did appear at one point as though there was a fightback on the cards as Kecmanovic failed to serve out for victory at 5-3 up, but he would later keep his poise to do so at 6-4.

The Serb will next take on the winner of France's Corentin Moutet and compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round.

For Evans, he will have to quickly regroup and prepare for Wimbledon after a maddening end to what had seemed a promising clay-court season when he beat Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo

