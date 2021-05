Tennis

French Open 2021 tennis - Stefanos Tsitsipas: I want to be the surprise of the tournament

Ahead of the second Grand Slam of the year, Stefanos Tsitsipas says he revels in not being considered one of the favourites.

00:00:31, 6 minutes ago