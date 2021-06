Tennis

French Open 2021: The Cube - 'I want to improve' - Serena Williams discusses win over Mihaela Buzărnescu

Serena Williams has said she needs to improve if she is to capture a record 24th Grand Slam at the French Open. The 39-year-old overcame Mihaela Buzărnescu 6-3 5-7 6-1 in her second round match despite a second set scare.

00:02:00, 33 minutes ago