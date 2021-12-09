Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo has become the first woman to be appointed the tournament director of Roland Garros.

Mauresmo, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in an illustrious playing career, has replaced Guy Forget at the helm of the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris.

The 42-year-old, who also coached Britain's Andy Murray after her retirement, was announced as Forget's replacement on Thursday morning.

"I am very proud to join the Roland Garros team," Mauresmo said in a statement posted on the tournament website

"I have accepted the position of tournament director with clear ambitions.

"I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me."

Forget, whose contract concludes on December 31, will step down as the tournament director of the French Open and the Paris Masters.

A statement posted on the Roland Garros website acknowledged Forget's contribution.

"The FFT would like to thank Guy Forget, who has been director of the Roland Garros tournament since 2016 and of the Rolex Paris Masters since 2012, for his commitment and for the wonderful example he has set, which have helped boost the international exposure of these two major tournaments."

