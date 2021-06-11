Tennis

French Open: 'Hawkeye not 100% accurate' - Forget on umpire controversy over Barbora Krejcikova match point

Unheralded Czech player Barbora Krejcikova will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Saturday's showpiece after another brilliant performance on the big stage. Krejcikova held her nerve in dramatic fashion after having to win the match twice due to a shocking overrule from the umpire. Roland Garros tournament director Guy Forget has spoken to Eurosport about the controversy and Hawkeye.

00:06:37, 2 hours ago