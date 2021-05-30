Tennis

French Open highlights - 'He's done it!' - Pablo Andujar springs huge shock to beat Dominic Thiem on day one

Pablo Andujar produced the biggest shock of day one of Roland Garros as he beat Dominic Thiem in five sets. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:29, 2 hours ago