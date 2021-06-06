There was a truly bizarre moment during Serena Williams' fourth-round defeat against Elena Rybakina at the French Open.

The 21-year-old played an incredible match in front of the fans on Court Philippe Chatrier and would not be denied in a tense finale late in the second set.

But there was one moment that perhaps suggested it would not be Serena's day late in the second set at a crucial moment, as Eurosport's commentators explained.

"It's hit her racket! She's lost the point, even though the ball was going out!" exclaimed Chris Bradnam.

"She didn't know whether to go in or stay back, let it go, play it... wow!"

Annabel Croft added: "Oh my goodness, I don't think I've ever seen that!

That was so unlucky, wasn't it. She just gets caught out here, I can't believe it! It's just hit her racket!

'How impressive is that?!' - Rybakina wins first set against Serena

Earlier, Rybakina had stamped her authority on the contest in commanding fashion by taking the opening set 6-3.

For Williams, the American's long wait for her elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on.

The defeat will come as a huge disappointment for the 39-year-old, particularly given that the draw had opened up very nicely for her to succeed in Paris this year.

With Aryna Sabalenka having joined Ash Barty in leaving the tournament with a defeat on Friday morning, and with Naomi Osaka having withdrawn, the path appeared as clear as it ever could be for Williams.

But now it is Rybakina who can capitalise after she clinched her place in the last eight in Paris.

The 21st seed will be the favourite in her quarter-final clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who earlier in the day defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

- - -

