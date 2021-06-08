Tennis

French Open - 'I did nothing!' - Paula Badosa furious with umpire over coaching violation v Tamara Zidansek

French Open - 'I did nothing!' - Paula Badosa was left furious with the umpire over receiving a coaching violation against Tamara Zidansek.

00:00:32, 37 minutes ago