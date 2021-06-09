There were very unusual scenes in Novak Djokovic's French Open quarter-final clash with Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday night as the players left the court with fans not respecting the curfew in place for them to leave.

The final evening session of the clay court Grand Slam had spectators for the first time with 5,000 fans able to watch the last-eight encounter at Roland Garros - but with a curfew set for 11pm CET.

But after Berrettini won a third set tie-break to take the match into a fourth set, fans did not heed the instructions to leave the stadium to be in accordance with the curfew in place as a condition of their attendance.

Roland-Garros 'Look what it's done to him!' - Furious Djokovic kicks board after match point slip 42 MINUTES AGO

'Look what it's done to him!' - Furious Djokovic kicks board after match point slip

Eurosport expert Mischa Zverev said: "I'm actually in shock and I don't know what to say. It's a bit weird and ridiculous.

"The curfew was moved back from 9pm to 11pm (CET) and I feel for the people and the players."

Mats Wilander added that it was "very awkward" and a "weird time" and compared the situation to an apparent protest by some.

Earlier, an amusing moment involving the fans saw the match halted amid a chorus of boos from other fans when a group of spectators strolled in very late with their shopping in tow to delay proceedings.

'Where have they been?' - Djokovic made to wait as fans boo latecomers

World number one Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and an 18-time Grand Slam title winner, struggled to find the funny side as he was preparing to serve while trying to make his mark on the opening set.

In rather comical fashion, the excitement over fans returning hit a bump when a group strolled in very late with their shopping to delay proceedings.

"Where have they been?" wondered Chris Bradnam, on commentary for Eurosport.

"How can they be late? It's the first time crowds have been allowed in for the late match! They've been shopping!"

Djokovic slices shot into stands, delighted fan claims it

The other spectators inside Court Philippe Chatrier let their feelings known with loud booing as the fans eventually settled down and Djokovic was finally able to serve.

Victory for Djokovic will see him through to the semi-finals for the 11th time at Roland Garros and two wins away from becoming only the third man in history to win all four Grand Slams on two occasions.

'Wow!' - Watch Djokovic's wild reaction to reaching semis after curfew chaos

A Nadal v Djokovic clash in the last four would be an encounter fans would love and it would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

In the quarter-finals, Djokovic will next take on ninth seed Matteo Berrettini, after the Italian was handed a walkover due to Roger Federer withdrawing from the tournament

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and the women's draw wide open at Roland Garros in Paris.

Roland-Garros 'Look what it's done to him!' - Furious Djokovic kicks board after letting match point slip 43 MINUTES AGO