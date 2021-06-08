Tennis

French Open - 'If I lose the match now it's your fault!' - Daniil Medvedev in row with umpire over scoreboard

French Open tennis - 'If I lose the match now it's your fault!' - Daniil Medvedev in a row with the umpire over the scoreboard.

00:01:38, 29 minutes ago