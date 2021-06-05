Tennis

French Open: 'If Roger Federer did that there would be screams!' - Dominik Koepfer with amazing backhand smash

French Open: 'If Roger Federer did that there would be screams!' - Dominik Koepfer with an amazing backhand smash. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:00:31, Yesterday at 23:02