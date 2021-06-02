Tennis

French Open - 'It was tough' - Carla Suarez Navarro speaks about journey from cancer treatment to Roland Garros

French Open - 'It was tough' - Carla Suarez Navarro speaks about her journey from cancer treatment to Roland Garros.

00:01:28, 32 minutes ago